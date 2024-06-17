Plano American Legion to host Family Fun Picnic

Pictured are some of the many bikes parked on the streets in downtown Marseilles for the 2024 Freedom Run. Open Roads ABATE Chapter members Mitch Busch and Rosan Acosta attended the event on Saturday, June 15. (Provided by Open Roads ABATE)

Plano American Legion Post 395 will host its first Family Fun Picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29 at 510 E. Dearborn St.- in Plano.

Burgers, hot dogs, table service, children’s games, children’s goodie bags and bags for the adults will be provided, according to a news release from the post.

Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and a suggested donation of $10 per family, according to the release.

For more information, call 630-552-8313.

Plano Methodist Church hosts lessons

Children at the Plano Methodist Church learned lessons from the New Testament about Jesus and his teachings in May.

Plano Methodist Church Sunday School children listen to Angeleah Wyncoop and “Archie” the puppet as they talk about their next adventure. The church taught lessons from the New Testament in May. (Provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Linda Oleson, assisted by Theo and Sera Wyncoop with Angeleah Wyncoop as music director, as well as Chloe Hulbert, taught children puppetry, crafts, music, prayer and object lessons, according to a news release from the church.

For more information, call 630-552-3700.

Open Roads ABATE attends Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run

Open Roads ABATE Chapter members Mitch Busch and Rosan Acosta participated in the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run on Saturday, June 15.

Approximately 400 motorcyclists started at the Grundy County Fairgrounds where participants could have breakfast, purchase patriotic items and listen to guest speakers. Motorists rode to the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles, according to a news release from Open Roads.

A donation was collected from all participants, and in return, a dog tag with a name of a fallen soldier was given, according to the release.

Donations go toward the etching of names in the Wall at Marseilles, improvements and funding of veterans programs/organizations, according to the release.