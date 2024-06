The village of Oswego's mosquito control contractor Clarke will spray the entire village beginning June 17.

The village’s mosquito control contractor Clarke will spray the entire village. Spraying begins at dusk when mosquitoes are most active and continues into the morning hours.

Learn about the Village’s mosquito control program and how you can help prevent mosquitos in your own yard: oswegoil.org/mosquito.