Meals on Wheels teams up with Plano eateries for special client menus

Meals on Wheels (Community Nutrition Network) held two grand-opening buffets for the "Dine Around Town" program Wednesday, June 5, at Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza, 212 and 216 Mitchell Drive, Plano. The event received support from the community and officials. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network)

The Community Nutrition Network thanks guests and officials for the support of the Meals on Wheels “Dine Around Town” opening buffets with Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza on Wednesday, June 5, at 212 and 216 Mitchell Drive, Plano.

Mary Killough, director of the Illinois Department on Aging, attended, along with Marla Fronczak, CEO of AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois, Plano alderman Barb Nadeau, Michele Bergeron, Oswegoland Senior and Community Center director and staff from the office of Rep. Jed Davis, according to a release from the network.

Plano Alderman Jamal Williams has also been very supportive, according to the release.

The network’s office at the Beecher Center in Yorkville (door 2, on the right) is now open for new client registrations and additional meal purchases for current clients. Those interested can visit the center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the release.

For more information, call 630-553-2316. Meals can be used through Sept. 30, after which new meals can be purchased for the following year, according to the release.

Two Partners Family Restaurant, located at 212 Mitchell Drive, Plano, is a local Hispanic family-owned restaurant serving familiar classics with a touch of Mexican cuisine, according to the release.

Two Partners Family Restaurant, 212 Mitchell Drive, Plano, provides special menu options for Meals on Wheels/Community Nutrition Network clients ages 60 and up. Items include a variety of egg dishes, sandwiches, Hispanic dishes and more. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network)

Their special menu for clients includes many varieties of omelets, eggs Benedict, skillets and other egg dishes, along with chilaquiles and a wide variety of sandwiches, including a B.L.T., cheeseburger, Reuben, tuna salad and corned beef, and an old town chicken Caesar salad option, according to the release.

Two Partners is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (including weekends), and meals can be ready for pick-up in 10-20 minutes if desired. The phone number is 630-882-9091.

Planet Pizza, right next door to Two Partners at 216 Mitchell Drive, Plano, is a local veteran-owned pizza parlor. It offers Italian bistro-style seating indoors, as well as outdoor seating in warm weather, according to the release.

Planet Pizza, right next door to Two Partners at 216 Mitchell Drive, Plano, provides special menu items for Meals on Wheels/Community Nutrition Network clients 60 and up. Items include pizzas, sliders and more. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network)

Their special menu for clients includes sausage, pepperoni or hamburger pizza, Italian beef or pulled-pork sliders, a chicken salad, a meatball sandwich and pasta with meat, according to the release.

The restaurant’s phone number is 630-385-2178 and they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (including weekends).

Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals, weekend meals, shelf-stable meals twice a year and meals at local restaurants and other community partners, five days a week for clients 60 and up throughout Kendall County, according to the release.

They currently offer lunch cafes, socialization opportunities and activities in Yorkville at the Beecher Center during the week and in Oswego at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center twice a month, with a new satellite site soon to open in Plano at the Plano Methodist Church, according to the release.