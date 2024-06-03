Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for June

1984: Work is progressing on the new bridge over the Fox River in Millbrook. Workers began setting the beats for the new bridge which is just south of the old structure. (Provided by Jeff farren)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

June 2019

Scott Gengler of Yorkville was appointed to the Kendall County Board. He will fill the remaining term of John Purcell, who was elected mayor of Yorkville last month.

June 2014

Despite several signs, numerous large trucks ignored the detours and drove down Route 47 into the railroad crossing repair area downtown, causing major traffic problems. Several tickets were issued by Yorkville Police.

June 2009

Two parks were opened in Yorkville. One in Autumn Creek Subdivision honors Bobbie and Joyce Green and their families who owned a gas station on Rt. 47 across from the Town Square. Bristol-Kendall Firemen unveiled a memorial to firefighters at the new Firemen’s Plaza at Yorkville’s Riemenschneider Park near McHugh and Kennedy Roads.

June 2004

The Kendall County Health Department opened for business in the new county Health and Human Services building on John Street south of Route 34. They had been renting space in the Countryside Shopping Center, Yorkville, for the past seven years.

June 1999

Construction is under way on the new City Offices on Game Farm Road. The present home of the Yorkville Police is a residence at that location, which formerly housed the Game Farm Superintendent and his family. That house is for sale with the intention of moving it.

June 1994

Jim Nanninga was hired as Yorkville’s new city administrator. A Yorkville High School graduate, he was formerly with the City of Aurora.

June 1989

The Yorkville Lions Club is constructing a new informational sign on the east side of Route 47, just south of Van Emmon Street in the downtown area.

June 1984

Yorkville High School celebrated the 100th anniversary of their first graduation class. Teacher Vernon Strong gave the address.

June 1979

The new traffic signal at Rt. 47 and Van Emmon Street in downtown Yorkville will be in operation any day now.

June 1974

Yorkville should have a new doctor next month. Lawrence Q. Langland, chairman of the Yorkville Lions Club Committee to Find a Doctor and Yorkville Chamber President Ernest Zeiter announced that Dr. Rene Pena will begin practicing here July 8. Yorkville has been without a doctor since October 1965.

June 1969

The Yorkville School Board approved a dress code for students, effect with the start of the school year.

June 1964

Parallel parking downtown begins July 1. We now have new asphalt so of course the street isn’t marked yet. So lets just play a game of “guess how to park” until July! That’s the way they do it at the post office on East Hydraulic, drive in from east or west and park just as you please. You can even come through the alley and park at right angles to the walk with no trouble at all.

June 1959

The Elmwood Cemetery has been taken over by Bristol and Kendall Townships and the boards got together for the first meeting this week. There is much to be done with a number of the elms from which it got its name in quite bad shape, due to the Dutch Elm Disease.

June 1954

The City of Plano marked their 100th anniversary with a three-day celebration. Honored guests include Arthur Sears Henning, nationally known writer for the Chicago Tribune. Henning was valedictorian of the Class of 1894 at Plano High. He was born in Plano.

June 1949

The Old Settlers Homecoming and annual reunion will be held at the north side park. Rev. Daniel Eckert will give the address. Program includes accordion solo by Clyde Heap, readings by Barbara Peterson and Yvonne Ledbetter and short talks by old settlers.

June 1944

Louis Wollenweber, who farms four miles southeast of Yorkville, was the first man in Kendall County to sign a contract for the sale of his corn for war processing plants. Nels Walker, community AAA committeeman of Lisbon Township was the government’s representative in the execution of this contract.

June 1939

A big time was had in Yorkville when the dial system of telephone communication (we like that phrase) was put into operation.

June 1934

The Village Board in cooperation with the fire department has purchased a new siren, with added power. It will be mounted in the belfry on the hose house northeast of the courthouse and should prove a more efficient mode of alarm.

June 1929

The Village Board closed Bridge Street because of the thick blanket of dust that covered it. In the business houses it was impossible to keep the dust out. As Route 47 goes through it is expected that the hard road will be cemented up to the railroad tracks by the last of the week.

June 1924

A sample of water from the new village well was sent to the University of Illinois for testing. The reply of the experts shows it well suited for public service. The hardness is not particularly high and the iron content is low. “This would make good water for a city supply”, said the State Water Survey Division.

June 1919

Oscar Jacobs is leaving the Farmers Elevator. He will take a similar position in Ransom, IL. Frank Barkley, who had been in charge of Kentland for several years, will take over as local manager.

June 1914

Three young men from North Berwyn drowned at the Yorkville Dam. Ignorant of the force of the current, their boat was carried over the dam. A fourth occupant survived.

June 1909

Graduating class of Plattville High School: Grace Johnson, Nettie Dell, Lillie Dell, Tilda Bentson, Luella Hubbard, Irene Fox and Clifford Naden.

June 1904

Miss Daisy Weed closed her school year here (Fox) with a picnic. There was quite a number present and a good time reported.

June 1899

Yorkville’s new industry, the cigar factory, is now fully established and F. F. Hooge the proprietor is ready to supply the most fastidious smoker.

June 1894

“Helmar” is the new post office to be located near the North Prairie Church.

June 1889

A disastrous fire consumed the William Williams clothing house in Newark. The building was built of logs in 1833 by George Hollenback and has long been a landmark.

June 1884

The first annual commencement exercises for Yorkville High School were held at Union Hall. Program included essays by Mary S. Marshall, Eddy Smith and Nora Bridgens. Mary Cleveland read the class history and class prophecy. Music was furnished by a competent trio, Minnie Godard, A. H. Heun and Dwight Godard.

June 1879

A farmer in Kendall Township finished planting his corn on the 16th. Rather late planting.

June 1874

The Kendall County Cornet Band has been engaged to play in Chicago at the laying of the cornerstone of the new government building.

June 1869

Owen Lathrop of the Plano brickyard has lost some 35,000 unburnt brick by the rains this season. He is far behind with his work, and could have sold 100,000 brick this season if he had had them.

June 1864

At last Yorkville has a Post Office. The deed is consummated and last Friday we saw the mail carrier deliver the mail there. Mr. Hartwell is the postmaster.