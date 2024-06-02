Rain didn’t stop area residents from enjoying Yorkville’s Sips and Sunshine market

Vendors showcased hand crafted items inside Foxes Den Meadery during the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market event on June 1, 2024, in downtown Yorkville. (David Petesch)

Hundreds attended the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market in downtown Yorkville despite rain forcing booths to pack into Fox Republic Brewing Co., Foxes Den Meadery and Iconic Coffee Shop.

Inside the connected businesses, vendors’ booths offered clothing, jewelry, honey, plants, candles, woodworking, pet toys, baked goods and more from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday June 1.

Rasta Jamaican Grill had its food truck smoking in the parking lot serving jerk chicken, wings, ribs and more authentic food inside the brewery during the event.

Guests were encouraged to grab a table in the brewery while enjoying their meals from the Jamaican food truck and take their drinks from the brewery, meadery or coffee shops with them as they browsed the vendors’ booths.

Vendors showcased handmade goods inside Fox Republic Brewing Co. during the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market on June 1, 2024, in downtown Yorkville. (David Petesch)

Kane County resident Judy Solling said she came to the event for the crafts but stayed to enjoy the Jamaican food and beers from the brewery. She had been to previous events in the parking lot, but said this was her first time inside the brewery.

“I just love handmade things,” Solling said. “It’s too bad the weather didn’t cooperate, but it’s really cool how busy it is in here. I almost like it better inside.”

Laura Breck was tending bar at the brewery during the event. She said while the typically outdoor market usually is much busier, she was surprised by how many people still came out to shop.

Inside Foxes Den Meadery, Nudo Pasta Tools offered handcrafted wooden kitchen utensils, Friendly Hives showcased honey and beekeeping products, The Redhead Bakery sold cakes and other treats, and other businesses set up booths.

The Redhead Bakery operated a booth inside Foxes Den Meadery during the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market on June 1, 2024, in downtown Yorkville. (David Petesch)

Andrew Migas woffered samples of honey at the Friendly Hives booth in the meadery. The Chicago-based company also sold beeswax lip balm and candles, pollen and propolis, also known as bee glue.

Andrew Migas of Friendly Hives showcases locally sourced honey inside Foxes Den Meadery during the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market on June 1, 2024, in downtown Yorkville. (David Petesch)

Migas said Friendly Hives sources honey from Wisconsin farms during the summers and from orange groves in Florida during the winter months, and offered samples of both, which had very different flavors and colors.

Be Delicious Sweets owner Bettina Slaughter also had her booth set up in the meadery, offering samples of Boozy Treats – gummy bears and ice cream infused with various types of alcohol.

Karen Lee of Naturely Cool sold T-shirts in the brewery for her nature-based clothing company based in Woodridge. She said the company was inspired by her 8-year-old son, who loves nature, and their mission is to inspire people to grow not only plants but inspire creativity and positivity.

Lee said their motto is “blossom where you are planted,” and they often work with local co-ops and nonprofits to teach gardening to kids at local schools and in low-income neighborhoods.