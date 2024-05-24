Cool off this summer at Kendall County waterparks and splash pads

Here are water excursions opening throughout Kendall County:

Civic Center Aquatic Park: On Saturday, June 1, Oswegoland Park District’s Civic Center Aquatic Park will open for the season, and it will close Sunday, Aug. 11. The park will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday and 12:15 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Season pass holders are free to come at noon. Season passes are $89 for residents and $99 for nonresidents. Daily admission is $9 for regular admission and $5 for twilight admission beginning after 5 p.m. Ages 2 and under swim free. The Civic Center is located at 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/locations/civic-center-aquatic-park/.

Raging Waves: On Saturday, June 1, Raging Waves in Yorkville will open for the season, and it will close Monday, Sept. 2. The park is primarily open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week, but occasionally, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The waterpark has a season pass currently available for $69.99 with free parking, unlimited visits and two free tickets for guests on specific days. The pass is normally priced at $179.99. Daily admission is $59.99. Raging Waves is located at 4000 N. Bridge St. For more information, visit ragingwaves.com/.

Splash Pad at Riemenschneider Park: On the weekend of May 17, Yorkville’s Parks and Recreation Department opened the splash pad at Riemenschneider Park, 600 Hayden Drive. The park’s spray features will operate until Monday, Sept. 2. The splash pad was opened early as announced on Yorkville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. For more information, visit facebook.com/YorkvilleParksandRec.

Splash Pad at Milestone Park: On Monday, May 27, the Splash Pad at Milestone Park in Sandwich will open for the season, and it will close Monday, Sept. 2. The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday during the season, unless otherwise noted. The park is located at 1250 N. Fairwind Blvd. For more information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/splash-park/.