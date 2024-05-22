Multiple departments respond to Yorkville apartment fire

No one was hospitalized following a fire at an apartment complex in Yorkville Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At 6:05 p.m., the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a fire on the third floor balcony of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Marketplace Drive in Yorkville.

Firefighters arriving on the scene were told that everyone was out of the apartment, according to a news release from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District. They then extinguished the fire.

One person was evaluated at the scene and signed a medical release, according to the release. There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

Crews stayed on the scene for about two hours. Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by Oswego Fire Protection District, Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District and Yorkville Police Department.

Station coverage was provided by Newark Fire Protection District, Aurora Township Fire Protection District and Big Rock Fire Protection District.