Men’s basketball: Ex-Yorkville Christian star Jaden Schutt headed to Virginia Tech

Former Yorkville Christian star Jaden Schutt, who left Duke and entered the NCAA transfer portal in April, has announced that he is headed to Virginia Tech.

Meanwhile, Schutt’s teammate at Yorkville Christian, David Douglas Jr., has entered the portal and is leaving Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Schutt, a two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year who led Yorkville Christian to the 2022 Class 1A state championship, first announced his decision to the website On3. The 6-foot-5 guard redshirted this past season and had knee surgery in January. Schutt appeared in 14 games as a true freshman in 2022-23, averaging 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds a game and shooting 35% from 3-point range.

Schutt, a four-star recruit rated the No. 47 player nationally on ESPN’s Top 100 and No. 82 by Rivals.com in the Class of 2022, made his commitment to Duke in September of 2021 from 20 scholarship offers, including Michigan State and Illinois.

Douglas announced on Monday that he is leaving Wisconsin-Green Bay after one season and entering the transfer portal. Douglas’ decision comes on the heels of the news that UW-Green Bay coach Sundance Wicks was leaving the program to become the head coach at Wyoming.

Douglas was UW-Green Bay’s second-leading scorer as a freshman, averaging 8.5 points a game. A starter as a junior on Yorkville Christian’s state championship team, Douglas as a senior scored the most points in the state, 33.8 points a game. He scored 50 or more points four times, highlighted by a 66-point game.