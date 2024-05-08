Marengo baseball rallies past Plano in nine, clinches KRC title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Marengo 15, Plano 14

Marengo (21-8, 12-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and walked it off with a run in the bottom of the ninth in a game resumed from April 10 with Plano leading 12-10 after six innings.

Alten Bergbreiter scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indians rallied to defeat the Reapers to clinch back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference championships.

Bergbreiter singled to start the ninth, reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Brady Kentgen and third on a passed ball.

Ryan Heuser ripped a two-run, one-out double in the seventh, Caden Sauder scored on a passed ball with two outs and Robert Heuser tied the game at 14 with an RBI single.

Jason Phillips was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs, Josh Stellwagen was 4 for 6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jake Decker 4 for 6 with three runs scored and an RBI for Plano (19-9, 9-3)

Yorkville 8, Oswego East 3

The Foxes scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to snap a 3-3 tie and went on to win its second straight game in the three-game series. Jailen Veliz was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Nate Harris doubled, scored two runs and threw an inning of shutout relief and Aaron Klemm doubled and drove in three runs for Yorkville (16-10, 8-3). Mason Palermo was 3 for 4 with a run scored and Will Bass homered and drove in two for Oswego East.

Mendota 13, Sandwich 9

Chance Lange was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI, Tyler Lissman 2 for 4 with a run scored and Brady Behringer 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Sandwich (15-12, 8-4).

SOFTBALL

Princeton 10, Newark 5

Kodi Rizzo hit two home runs and drove in four runs, and Ryan Williams also homered, but Newark lost despite out-hitting Princeton 8-7.