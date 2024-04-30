Plano baseball beats Richmond-Burton on walk-off hit batter in ninth:Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 7, Richond-Burton 6

Jake Klatt’s hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth proved the game-winner for the Reapers (18-7, 9-2 KRC). Josh Stellwagen was 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI and Jason Phillips 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

Marengo 12, Sandwich 3

Marengo scored nine runs in the bottom of the second and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Chris Barbor homered and drove in two, Brady Behringer went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Tyler Lissman had three RBIs for Sandwich (11-10, 6-3).

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 7, Plainfield East 3

Kayla Kersting went 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple, Brooke Ekwinski had two hits and two RBIs and Jensen Krantz had a single and double for Yorkville (12-10, 5-3). Winning pitcher Peyton Levine struck out three.

Harvard 4, Sandwich 1

Brooklyn Marks struck out 10 and went 2 for 3 at the plate for Sandwich (11-5, 5-4 KRC). Kayden Corneils went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple in the seventh for Sandwich’s lone run.