Yorkville welcomes Girl Dad Soap: A local brand empowering women

Travis Gill created Girl Dad Soap in 2021 and sells organic products aimed at promoting women's rights. Girl Dad Soap’s slogan is "Support strong women." (Photo provided by Travis Gill)

Girl Dad Soap was welcomed April 16 to the Yorkville Chamber of Commerce but has been a growing online brand since 2021.

Travis Gill, owner of the online soap business, aims to empower women through his organic collection of products.

Gill’s business was first developed in 2021 after the birth of his daughter, Evie Danger Gill, now 3, and he makes all of his products from his home in Yorkville.

“After she arrived and I started thinking about, like, well you know what is she going to, like, wind up in day cares and stuff like that and I’m going to miss all these good years because mom and dad both have to go out and work. I was like ‘no, forget that,’” Gill said.

Travis Gill (from left), Evie Danger Gill and Sara Duran stand together laughing. Gill created Girl Dad Soap after the birth of Evie, his and Duran's 3-year-old daughter. (Photo provided by Travis Gill)

Gill’s products are all completely organic and use ingredients like olive oil, African shea butter, coconut butter, castor oil and rice bran oil.

“I use raw African shea butter that I used to import directly from Ghana,” Gill said. “It’s all natural, and it’s awesome.”

All soap bars are $8 and buyers can purchase two soaps and get one for free. The business is predominantly online and can be found at girl-dad-soap.square.site/s/shop.

Girl Dad Soap’s slogan is “support strong women” as Gill feels strongly about women’s rights and wants to empower his own daughter in anything she wants to do in the future.

“It’s about representation,” Gill said. “Why are women not at the forefront of everything, you know, getting paid the same way?”

Recently, Gill collaborated with Yorkville company Fox Republic Brewery to produce beer soaps. He hopes to collaborate with other businesses in the future and expand his brand.

“I’m hoping what’s next is after getting more involved in Yorkville that people give us a chance and try our product and see that it is among the best; it really is,” Gill said.

Gill’s wife, Sara Duran, has seen his business thrive all while being able to stay home and take care of their daughter.

“I initially wasn’t sure about it because it was a high investment to start,” Duran said. “He has thrived, though. It has been good for us because he is able to stay home with Evie. That is priceless for us for daycare and her well-being.”

Duran hopes Gill’s business will expand and become more well known through social media and local stores. Gill has been using TikTok to market his brand. He has about 1,300 followers.

“For the future, he’s been growing a following at the vendor markets and on social media,” Duran said. “The goal, of course, is to have some more steady business like in local stores.”

Girl Dad Soap will continue to expand and promote femininity through Gill’s products and message. He aims to grow his brand while still keeping its local roots and centralized vision.

“We make and sell a natural product and, you know, we’re definitely not a self-care brand; we’re a lifestyle brand,” Gill said. “You know, this is girl power.”