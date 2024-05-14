Sandwich baseball wins regional quarterfinal: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Sandwich 6, Rockford Christian 3

Tyler Lissman struck out six over six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, and Chance Lange was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Indians (17-14) in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.

Yorkville 6, Plainfield North 0

Preston Regnier struck out seven over six shutout innings, allowing two hits and five walks, and Kameron Yearsley went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Foxes (19-10, 10-3) took the first of a three-game series. Daniel Rodriguez went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Jailen Veliz 2 for 3 with an RBI for Yorkville.

Ottawa 7, Plano 3 (5 innings)

The host Pirates scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to win the game shortened to five innings by rain. Josh Stellwagen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kaden Aguirre scored two runs for Plano (20-12).

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 5, Oswego East 4

The Foxes (16-14, 9-5) scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh for the come-from-behind win.