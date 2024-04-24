Corneils, Cyr homer in Sandwich softball win over Plano: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Sandwich 7, Plano 3

Kayden Corneils went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Aubrey Cyr 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for Sandwich (11-3, 5-2 KRC). Peyton Dudzik struck out seven and took a shutout into the seventh inning, allowing just one earned run.

For Plano, Lindsey Cocks was 3 for 4 with a double, Alyssa Dubinski 2 for 3 and Taylor Downs 2 for 4.

Newark 16, Hiawatha 1

Kodi Rizzo had a two-run homer, two singles and stole two bases for Newark. Adelaide Johnson and Bailey Schutter also had multiple hits for the Norsemen.

BASEBALL

Oswego 5, West Aurora 3

The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take the second game of a three-game series. Kam Jenkins doubled and drove in two runs and Anthony Comperda was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Noah Mottet struck out five over six innings to get the win and Nick Tickle threw an inning of shutout relief.

Minooka 12, Yorkville 2

The host Indians scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and evened up the three-game series at a win apiece. Aaron Klemm homered and drove in both of Yorkville’s runs.