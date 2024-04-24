Conservation Foundation plans Spring Day at Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery

Tractor rides are popular with visitors to The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Day at the Farm in Montgomery. (File photo)

The Conservation Foundation’s will host a Spring Day in May, presenting visitors with a sense of what farm life was like in the past at Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. There is no admission charge, according to a press release from The Conservation Foundation.

This event will include children’s crafts, activities and play spaces, live farm animals to observe and pet (including alpacas), hayrides, barrel train rides, farm demonstrations, face painting and more, according to the release.

Visitors can take a break by sitting in one of the farm’s signature red rockers while enjoying food from the Country Kitchen, according to the release. Antique trucks and tractors will be on display and all of the pristinely restored historic farm buildings will be open for exploration.

Students from the Newark Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) will have their farm animals there and also will be selling flowering annuals and hanging baskets. The Kendall County 4-H clubs will be offering make and take craft projects and activities as well, according to the release.

This event’s Presenting Sponsor is Byline Bank with additional support from The Growing Place, Farm & Fleet and ConservFS and is made possible by the support of the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners, a volunteer group of The Conservation Foundation, who maintain the farm buildings and organize special events such as this to raise money through donations and food sales, according to the release.

Free parking is available and the event will go on rain or shine. The Dickson-Murst Farm is at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery, south of Route 30 and north of Galena Road.

With more than 6,000 members, The Conservation Foundation is one of the region’s oldest and largest not-for-profit land and watershed conservation organizations. Work is focused in DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall LaSalle and Will counties to preserve and restore nature in northeastern Illinois. Find out more at theconservationfoundation.org.