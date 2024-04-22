Kendall, Kane high school students excel at Illinois design competition

Waubonsee Community College was the host sponsor of the Illinois Design Educators Association (IDEA) Region 3 Competition and Awards Ceremony this spring.
The competition saw participation from 127 students from eight local high schools, with contestants competing in various areas such as Architecture Design, Engineering Design, 3D Architectural CAD, 2D Architectural CAD, Assembly Modeling, Machine CAD 3D, Machine CAD 2D, Introductory CAD, Architectural Board, and Introductory Board, according to a news release from the college.
The IDEA competition was judged by a panel including community and industry partners from engineering and consulting firms, such as Burgess-Norton, Kimley-Horn, Engineering Enterprises, Inc., MTH Pumps, NASA Glenn Research Center, and the city of Aurora, according to the release. A total of 29 students were selected to advance to the IDEA State Competition, which is scheduled to take place at Illinois State University on Saturday, April 20, according to the release.
Architecture Design
First Place – Plano High School students Emily Berceril; Tristin Cervantes; Norah Andrade
Second Place – West Aurora High School students Carlos Sheets; Jacob Wadle; Megan Tierney
Third Place – Oswego East High School students Emma Kincaid; Hannah Roark; Adrian Tlustochowski
Engineering Design
First Place – West Aurora High School students Aaron Trainor; Kaiden Neuhas; Jonathan Hoski
Second Place – Oswego East High School students Connor McAtee; Hailey Soriaga; Haven Berry
Third Place – Waubonsie Valley High School students Afrah Syed; Zahra Chishit
3D Architectural CAD
First Place – Geneva High School student Justin Bobeczko
Second Place – Plano High School student Hailey Shatters
Third Place – Plano High School student Jake Dixon
2D Architectural CAD
First Place – Waubonsie Valley High School student Soham Dongre
Second Place – West Aurora High School student Cesar Acevedo
Third Place – Plano High School student JJ Chavez
Assembly Modeling
First Place – Oswego East High School student Jimmy Harrison
Second Place – Geneva High School student Soren Larson and Oswego East High School student Dominic DeMatteis
Third Place – Batavia High School student Meghan Mitchell and Geneva High School student Jackson Avery
3D CAD Modeling
First Place – Batavia High School student Benjamin Hampson and Geneva High School student Charles Winterhalter
Second Place – Geneva High School students Lilly Coats; Will Garlock
Third Place – Geneva High School student Caroline Madden and Oswego East High School student Jensen Coonradt
Machine CAD 3D
First Place – Metea Valley High School student Jacob Janik
Second Place - West Aurora High School student Erik Longo
Third Place - Geneva High School student Troy Dash
Machine CAD 2D
First place – West Aurora High School student Adrian Ortiz
Second Place – West Aurora High School student Yaretzi Dominguez
Third Place – Plano High School student Eric Cano
Introductory CAD
First Place – Waubonsie Valley High School student Sophia Contreras
Second place – Metea Valley High School student Zoe Kirkman
Third Place – West Aurora High School student Logan Wolf
Architectural Board
First Place – Oswego High School student Arleth Antunez
Second Place – Plano High School student Lily Vazquez
Third Place – Plano High School student Ella Stoetler
Introductory Board
First Place – Plano High School student Mikey Hailey
Second Place – West Aurora High School student Kaiden Williams
Third Place – Plano High School student Jacqueline Diaz
Waubonsee offers a Computer Aided Design and Drafting Program with several pathways for local high students interested in pre-engineering, engineering, civil engineering, and architectural engineering in the local high schools of the region, according to the release.
