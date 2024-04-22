Kendall, Kane high school students excel at Illinois design competition

Waubonsee Community College was the host sponsor of the Illinois Design Educators Association (IDEA) Region 3 Competition and Awards Ceremony this spring. The competition saw participation from 127 students from eight local high schools. (Provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Waubonsee Community College was the host sponsor of the Illinois Design Educators Association (IDEA) Region 3 Competition and Awards Ceremony this spring.

The competition saw participation from 127 students from eight local high schools, with contestants competing in various areas such as Architecture Design, Engineering Design, 3D Architectural CAD, 2D Architectural CAD, Assembly Modeling, Machine CAD 3D, Machine CAD 2D, Introductory CAD, Architectural Board, and Introductory Board, according to a news release from the college.

The IDEA competition was judged by a panel including community and industry partners from engineering and consulting firms, such as Burgess-Norton, Kimley-Horn, Engineering Enterprises, Inc., MTH Pumps, NASA Glenn Research Center, and the city of Aurora, according to the release. A total of 29 students were selected to advance to the IDEA State Competition, which is scheduled to take place at Illinois State University on Saturday, April 20, according to the release.

Architecture Design

First Place – Plano High School students Emily Berceril; Tristin Cervantes; Norah Andrade

Second Place – West Aurora High School students Carlos Sheets; Jacob Wadle; Megan Tierney

Third Place – Oswego East High School students Emma Kincaid; Hannah Roark; Adrian Tlustochowski

Engineering Design

First Place – West Aurora High School students Aaron Trainor; Kaiden Neuhas; Jonathan Hoski

Second Place – Oswego East High School students Connor McAtee; Hailey Soriaga; Haven Berry

Third Place – Waubonsie Valley High School students Afrah Syed; Zahra Chishit

3D Architectural CAD

First Place – Geneva High School student Justin Bobeczko

Second Place – Plano High School student Hailey Shatters

Third Place – Plano High School student Jake Dixon

2D Architectural CAD

First Place – Waubonsie Valley High School student Soham Dongre

Second Place – West Aurora High School student Cesar Acevedo

Third Place – Plano High School student JJ Chavez

Assembly Modeling

First Place – Oswego East High School student Jimmy Harrison

Second Place – Geneva High School student Soren Larson and Oswego East High School student Dominic DeMatteis

Third Place – Batavia High School student Meghan Mitchell and Geneva High School student Jackson Avery

3D CAD Modeling

First Place – Batavia High School student Benjamin Hampson and Geneva High School student Charles Winterhalter

Second Place – Geneva High School students Lilly Coats; Will Garlock

Third Place – Geneva High School student Caroline Madden and Oswego East High School student Jensen Coonradt

Machine CAD 3D

First Place – Metea Valley High School student Jacob Janik

Second Place - West Aurora High School student Erik Longo

Third Place - Geneva High School student Troy Dash

Machine CAD 2D

First place – West Aurora High School student Adrian Ortiz

Second Place – West Aurora High School student Yaretzi Dominguez

Third Place – Plano High School student Eric Cano

Introductory CAD

First Place – Waubonsie Valley High School student Sophia Contreras

Second place – Metea Valley High School student Zoe Kirkman

Third Place – West Aurora High School student Logan Wolf

Architectural Board

First Place – Oswego High School student Arleth Antunez

Second Place – Plano High School student Lily Vazquez

Third Place – Plano High School student Ella Stoetler

Introductory Board

First Place – Plano High School student Mikey Hailey

Second Place – West Aurora High School student Kaiden Williams

Third Place – Plano High School student Jacqueline Diaz

Waubonsee offers a Computer Aided Design and Drafting Program with several pathways for local high students interested in pre-engineering, engineering, civil engineering, and architectural engineering in the local high schools of the region, according to the release.

To learn more about Waubonsee’s CAD Program, visit waubonsee.edu/CAD.