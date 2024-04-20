Yorkville baseball hits four homers to rally past West Aurora: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Yorkville 22, West Aurora 10

Jailen Veliz, Kameron Yearsley, Jackson Roberts and Nate Harris all homered over the final three innings as the Foxes stormed back in the continuation of their game with West Aurora to earn a three-game sweep. Yearsley was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs for Yorkville (11-5, 3-0), which scored 15 runs over the final three innings.

Plano 25, Somonauk 8

Kaden Aguirre went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and five RBIs, and the Reapers (13-6) scored nine runs in the second inning and 12 in the third. Jake Decker went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Oswego 10, Neuqua Valley 4

Kam Jenkins homered, scored two runs, drove in two runs and walked three times for the Panthers, and Oswego scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Neuqua.

SOFTBALL

Newark 12, Earlville 0

Kodi Rizzo struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout over five innings, and Ryan Williams homered, doubled and singled for Newark to lead a 13-hit attack.

St. Edward 6, Yorkville Christian 0

Emma Schleining struck out nine for Yorkville Christian (3-7), while Grace Allgood had the Mustangs’ lone hit.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 6, Romeoville 1

Sophomores Grady Phillips, Alejandro Ayala and Aaron Camp won singles matches and Tyler Morrison and Kevin Wills won at No. 1 doubles for the Foxes (6-2).

Romeoville 4, Yorkville JV 3