Track and Field: Plano’s boys team first, girls a close second to L-P at Field of Dreams Invitational

Plano's Christ Keleba heads for home in the 4x100 relay during Plano's Field of Dreams Invitational on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

PLANO – It was a cold and windy Friday evening at Plano High School, the host for the Plano Field of Dreams Invitational track and field meet. Eight other schools participated in 18 events, with Plano’s boys taking first overall with a score of 215 and LaSalle-Peru finishing atop for the women at 151.5, just ahead of Plano, who scored 143.

The afternoon started with the 4x800 meter relay, in which L-P took first, and Plano’s relay team took second for the men. Aurora Central Catholic grabbed first place, followed by Somonauk and then Plano in third.

Senior Waleed Johnson ran away from the competition in the 100-meter event, and junior Tristian Meszaros from Plano, in second, helped add more points for the Reapers.

Johnson was also part of the 4x100 relay team that captured first alongside Mezszaros, senior Christ Keleba and freshman Johnny Espino.

“Every time I come out here it’s just get the job done, " Johnson said. “In track, I don’t try and worry about anybody else because at the end of the day, it’s just me in my own lane.

Espino and Meszaros again ran in the 200-meter event, placing first and second. Espino edged out Meszaros 23.29 to 23.32.

Aurora Central Catholic took the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1600-meter events. The 3200-meter belonged to Somonauk sophomore Landin Stilwell.

In the final event for the men, the 4x400, the Aurora Central Catholic team of senior Jacob Gay, junior Brandon Fellows, senior Tom Keller, and junior David Valencia participated in the first palace finish.

Plano’s head coach, Andrew DeBolt, had a goal and a mindset set in place for his team in Friday’s meet that allowed his runners to enjoy themselves.

“Today, the message was to just compete, don’t worry about times, and just compete, and that’s what they did,” DeBolt said.

Plano's Kaylee Klatt competes in the hurdles race during the Field of Dreams Invitational on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

On the women’s side, the 100-meter event belonged to the pair of Plano Reapers, seniors Alexa Sobieszczyk and Eloina Montesinos.

Sobierszczyk and Montesinos replicated the same results in the 200-meter event. Junior Luniah Gilford also took first place for Plano in the 400-meter event.

Sophomore Kaylee Klatt dominated the competition in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, finishing first in both.

The Plano women’s track and field team is one of the smaller teams in the Kishwaukee River Conference, with 19 athletes, and head coach Rick Ponx admits to it but has been impressed with their performance this season despite runners having to run in more events than they should.

“I’m super proud of this group,” Ponx said. They did exceptionally today. We won our last indoor meet down in Reed-Custer, and we’re excited about going into it. Right now, we’re starting to peak, with a lot of girls getting PRs.”

Montesinos, Klatt, Sobieszczyk, and freshman Stevie Young led the track, finishing first in the 4x200-meter event.

“It’s gone really good. I also feel like more of a leader in this role. It also pushes me and it pushes me to motivate others,” Sobieszczyk said. “[This season] has been going by so fast, and I’m just trying to make the best of it and improve as much as I can.”