Fugitive arrested in Montgomery for assault, weapons charges

A Montgomery man was taken into custody Tuesday following a warrant being issued for his arrest for aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon among other charges.

Donzell L. Washington, 27, of Montgomery, was apprehended in Montgomery on Tuesday by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington was wanted on a warrant issued out of Kendall County for domestic battery, aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon, assault and criminal damage to property, according to the release. Washington was taken to the Kendall County jail for processing and will appear before a judge for a pre-trial conditions hearing, according to the release.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive, according to the sheriff’s office.