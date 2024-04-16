Plano baseball rallies past Woodstock for eighth straight win: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 10, Woodstock 8

The Reapers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for their eighth straight win. Josh Stellwagen was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs, Jake Decker was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Kaden Aguirre was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Plano (12-5, 5-0 KRC).

Oswego 8, Plainfield North 7

The Panthers scored a run in the top of the eighth to beat the Tigers in the SPC West opener. Kam Jenkins was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Anthony Comperda was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Gabriel Herrera was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Oswego. Nick Tickle threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five.

Richmond-Burton 6, Sandwich 3

The Rockets scored four runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Sandwich. Taylor Adams homered and drove in two and Chris Barbor was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Sandwich (8-6, 4-1 KRC).

Minooka 10, Oswego East 6

The host Wolves dropped the SPC West opener.

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs (10-8) defeated Indian Creek in three innings for their sixth win over the last seven games. Reese Seng and Owen Curran had four hits. Austin Vugteveen, Danny Paige and Jess Seaton had two hits. Brody Davis and Ben Raddatz both homered. Nolan Hooper got the win.

SOFTBALL

Newark 10, Somonauk 0

Kodi Rizzo struck out 10, allowing zero runs on one over four innings, and Ryan Williams homered for the Norsemen.

Sandwich 6, Plano 0

Brooklyn Marks struck out 14 in a two-hit shutout, and Kayden Corneils went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Indians (10-2, 4-1 KRC). Johanna Freemon went 2 for 4 and Freemon, Alexis Sinetos and Gianna Madrigal each had an RBI.

Oswego 4, Yorkville 1

Jaelynn Anthony struck out seven in a six-hitter and Aubriella Garza hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning for the Panthers. Peyton Levine threw six shutout innings of relief for Yorkville (8-7, 1-2).