Barnes & Noble on track to open new store in Oswego later this year

Plans are moving ahead for Barnes & Noble to open a store in the space formerly occupied by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 34 in Oswego.

“They will be starting their buildout soon,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told members of the village’s Economic Development Commission on April 3. “They haven’t started work, but we have received permit plans from them. We’re hopeful they will be open by the end of summer or beginning of fall.”

In January, Barnes & Noble closed its longtime location in downtown Naperville to start making its move to a new location in Oswego. The store had been located at 47 E. Chicago Ave. in downtown Naperville since 1998.

“It has truly been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Naperville for the last 25 years,” Barnes & Noble said in an Instagram post. “While we’re saddened to vacate our current home, we are so excited to stay nearby and in a beautiful new bookstore.”

Barnes & Noble’s new store will be at 2590 Route 34 next to a Best Buy store in the Prairie Market retail center. A cafe will be located inside the bookstore.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Barnes & Noble to our community!” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “Bookstores are one of my favorite spots. This new addition promises to be a haven for literature lovers and a vibrant hub for intellectual engagement. It’s not only a step forward in enhancing the cultural fabric of our town, but will also elevate and diversify our retail offerings.”

Barnes & Noble is just the latest business to fill a vacancy along Route 34. Vasa Fitness health club is moving into the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.

The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013.