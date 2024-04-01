Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club to discuss container gardening

The next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be held on Thursday, April 11 at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego.

The program " Container Design, The Basics and Beyond” will be presented by Stephanie Dalton. Be it on the front stoop, porch, flanking the garage , patio or balcony garden containers provide seasonal color, design and importantly, curb appeal to our environments. Through demonstration Stephanie will show how to select the right container, soil, plants and the important maintenance practices of container gardening.

The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time with the program following at 9:30 a.m.

There is no cost to attend and the public is invited to attend. All skill levels of gardeners are welcome, from beginner to advanced.

For more information, visit us on Facebook under Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.