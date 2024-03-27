Little White School Museum in Oswego presentation looks at region’s growth

Little White School Museum and the Oswegoland Heritage Association will host "Talking Oswego History with Roger and Dennis" at noon Saturday, April 13. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

The Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego, and the Oswegoland Heritage Association will present “Talking Oswego History with Roger and Dennis” at noon Saturday, April 13.

Oswego Museum Director Roger Matile and local resident Dennis Figgins will informally chat with audience members about changes the community has undergone, and is still undergoing.

In fact, fueled by the Oswego area’s explosive population and commercial growth, Kendall County became the fastest growing county in the entire nation for several years during the early 2000s, according to a news release.

Matile was editor of the community’s weekly newspaper, the “Ledger-Sentinel,” during much of that period of explosive growth, while Figgins has deep roots with the village’s business community.

Participants are urged to bring their local historical questions, be prepared to participate in the discussion and discover some of the community’s history.

Admission is $5, with proceeds going towards maintaining and preserving the museum’s continually growing collection of Oswego photographs, archival documents and historical artifacts.

To preregister, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information on the museum, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit their website at littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/.