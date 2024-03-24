Waubonsee Community College names new chief of staff/vice president of strategy

At its March 20 meeting, the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees officially appointed Dr. Toya Webb, Ed.D. of Barrington, as the college’s new chief of staff/vice president of strategy. She will officially assume the role on April 1, according to a release from the college.

“Words cannot express how deeply honored I am to join this incredibly vibrant institution at this time in our history,” Webb said in the announcement from the college. “Through our collective efforts and shared dedication, we will continue to strategically build on a strong foundation of student success, equity, innovation, and organizational excellence.”

The chief of staff/vice president of strategy leads several key departments at Waubonsee, including Institutional Effectiveness, Marketing and Communications, and the Office of the President, along with having key responsibilities in government relations and strategic planning, according to the release.

Webb has spent the past 12 years working in various capacities at Elgin Community College, ultimately advancing to the role of chief marketing, communications, and government relations officer in 2022. Webb also has experience as an adjunct faculty member, is a Peer Reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, and sits on the Boards of Directors for the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations, which serves community college professionals, according to the release.

She is a recipient of numerous awards, including a YWCA Leadership Award in Communications and Technology, the Kane County Chronicle “Best Under 40″ award, and an American Association for Women in Community Colleges 40 under 40 award, according to the release.

Webb holds an associate in arts degree from Jefferson Community College in New York, which has honored her with its Distinguished Alumni Award; a bachelor’s in journalism and sociology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa; a master’s in integrated marketing communications from Roosevelt University; and a doctorate in higher education and organizational change from Benedictine University, where she earned the university’s Rising Star Award.

Additionally, she is a graduate of the prestigious Thomas A. Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership and the League for Innovation Executive Leadership Institute.