Plano School District 88 staff and students attend educator breakfast

Plano School District 88 staff members, administrators and students recently attended the 23rd Annual EdRising Partnership Breakfast at Aurora University.

The event is organized to celebrate students who plan to enter the education field and those who support their journey. This year’s keynote speaker was Briana Morales, the 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year, and there were speeches by several student leaders from area schools, according to a news release from District 88.

Isaac Olan and Julissa Johnson, both 11th grade student leaders from Plano High School, attended the event with EdRising sponsor Julie Saller.

Saller is also a math teacher at Plano High School. Representing District 88 were Mr. Brennan Denny, assistant principal at Plano High School, Dr. Leslie Kressin, assistant principal at Emily G. Johns School and Mrs. Kari Gerakaris, first grade teacher and co-president of the teachers union.