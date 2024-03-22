Plano School Board honors students for statewide wrestling achievements

Plano student-athletes were recognized for their achievements at statewide wrestling tournaments by the Plano School Board. (Photo provided by Plano Community Unit School District No. 88)

Student athletes from PH Miller, Centennial, Emily G. Johns and Plano Middle School were recently recognized at the Plano School Board Meeting. The recognized students are members of the Lil Reaper Wrestling Club, NWO Wrestling Club and Team Demolition that attended state tournaments.

Plano boys and girls from the Lil Reaper Wrestling Club also qualified for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) State Tournaments. Novice and senior divisions were held at the BMO Center in Rockford on March 8 and 9. Intermediate and bantam weights competed at the Decatur Civic Center on March 16 and 17.

Coaches and student-athletes attended the meeting to share the medals they won at the regional, sectional and state tournaments.