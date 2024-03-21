The Local Scene: Bunny Hop and Fox Valley Jazz Band performance in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Knit and Crochet Group: Plano Community Library District will host a knit and crochet group from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 22. The library is located at 15 W. North St. The event will be led by crochet artist Karen Perez. No fees or registration are required, but supplies may be limited. All ages are welcome, but children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. More information can be found at planolibrary.info/event/knit-and-crochet-group-in-person-43/.

2. Virtual 3D Printing: Yorkville Public Library will host a Virtual 3D Printing event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23. The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. Leah English will teach attendees how to use Tinkercad, a 3D CAD design tool, which can be used to print projects on the library’s 3D printer. The event is open to all ages and attendees can submit creations to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com to be 3D printed. The event costs $0.20 per gram of 3D printing plastic. More information can be found at yorkville.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=4063&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2024/03/14.

3. Bunny Hop: The annual Bunny Hop event in downtown Oswego will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 on Main Street in Oswego. Tickets start at $10 and include a Bunny Hop Tote Bag with a coloring activity inside and a pass to “hop” around downtown Oswego and collect treats. For an additional $10, family photos with the Easter Bunny can be purchased. Photos will be taken at Locked In Photography, 73 W. Van Buren St. in Oswego. Bag pickup begins March 18 at Imagination Print and Design, 68 Main St. in Oswego. Those interested can also purchase a colorable T-shirt at bunnyhop.itemorder.com/shop/home/. T-shirts can be picked up with the Bunny Hop Tote Bag. More information can be found at facebook.com/events/1074693090502141/ and tickets can be purchased at oswego-downtown-assocation.ticketleap.com/2024-bunny-hop/.

4. Bowling With the Easter Bunny: Pinz Entertainment Center, 1205 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, will host an Easter bowling event from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24. The event will include a slice of cheese pizza, a gift bag, pictures with the Easter bunny, one hour of bowling and bowling shoes to use during the event. The cost is $15 per person or $75 per lane which accounts for up to six people. All ages are welcome. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the 311 Project. To book a reservation, groups of at least three are required. Reservation times include 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. More information can be found at pinzyorkville.com/calendar/. To reserve a time and lane, contact pinzevents@gmail.com.

5. Fox Valley Jazz Band performance: The Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich, will host a performance by the Fox Valley Jazz Big Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24. The band is sponsored by the Fox Valley Music Consortium and is under the direction of Jeff Ford. The concert will feature a variety of traditional Big Band favorites, current arrangements, music of The Beatles and a couple of surprises. Tickets cost $30 with fees included. To purchase tickets, visit sandwichoperahouse.org/page/fox-valley-jazz-band.

