Waubonsee hosting career-focused open houses at Aurora Fox Valley, Plano campuses

Explore health care, tech majors, and other programs at Waubonsee Community College’s upcoming open house events.

The Health Care Programs Open House will take place at the Aurora Fox Valley Campus on Saturday, March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, followed by the Tech Programs Open House at the Plano Campus on Wednesday, April 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. These free events are open to the public, according to news release from WCC.

At the Aurora Fox Valley Campus, prospective students and their families can explore the “health care campus” which features a variety of health care educational offerings and rewarding career paths. Nursing info sessions will take place at 10:45 and 11:15 a.m., according to the college.

The community is invited to explore the Innovation and Design Center at the Plano Campus. The Plano Campus is home to Waubonsee’s cybersecurity program, welding program, and computer aided design and drafting program.

Staff will be available at the 0pen house events to answer questions and assist in the enrollment and financial aid process, according to the college. There will be giveaways, hands-on activities, and refreshments while supplies last.

Attendees will learn about high-demand, high-wage careers, meet instructors, and see the latest technology and equipment available at the Aurora Fox Valley and Plano campuses, according to the college. Both campuses offer students a convenient one-stop experience with on-site academic and career support.

Visit waubonsee.edu/visit to RSVP for these career-focused open house events.