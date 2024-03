Images Med Spa celebrates the grand opening of its Yorkville location on March 7, 2024. (Provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Friends, family, and members of the business community joined with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on March 7 to celebrate the grand opening of Images Med Spa’s new location.

Med Spa’s Yorkville location is at 942 N. Bridge St. Guests sampled some delicious treats from GRACE Coffee and Wine and Sweet Temptations Dessert Co. LLC, according to a news release from the Chamber. Learn more at www.yorkvillechamber.org.