Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club meets at Oswego Library

The program " Reatoring Our Enviroment One Plant At A Time” will be presented by Catherine Bryla. at the next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club in Oswego. (photo provided by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club )

The next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be held on Thursday, March 14, at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego.

The program “Reatoring Our Enviroment One Plant At A Time” will be presented by Catherine Bryla. The Zoom presentation will discuss why native plants are so important to our pollinators, birds, and humans. Bryla will share easy things everyone can do in their own yards to help our ecosystem.

The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time and the program following at 9:30 a.m.

There is no cost attend and the public is invited to attend.

For more information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943.