Oswego HS senior artists earn state honors, scholarships

Panther Senior Artists from Oswego High School combined were offered $2,594,000 in tuition scholarships for their work in The Illinois High School Art Exhibition’s (IHSAE) Senior Scholarship Exhibition and Northern Regional Exhibition, according to a news release from School District 308.

The Senior Scholarship Exhibition, presented by ArtConnectED, is one of Illinois’s largest and most influential student scholarship exhibitions. Each year, over 130 high schools from across the state participate, according to the release. Over 300 portfolios are received and reviewed by collegiate sponsors for scholarship consideration and each scholarship recipient is reviewed by a judging panel for inclusion in the annual exhibition.

This exhibition will exhibit around 350 senior artworks and recognize scholarship offers totaling over $75 million dollars on top of other prestigious awards, according to the release. ArtConnectED, since 2013, has facilitated more than $695 million in tuition scholarship offers to more than 3,500 students, according to the release.

The following Oswego District 308 senior artists will be represented in this exhibition (click here to view their work):

Im Not Perfect - Jessica Jay Dove

Hope For A Brighter Future - Shyann Beasley

Creation Jackson - Jackson Brito

Making of N3K-0 - Brynn Hartness

Quetzal - Brianna Huerta

Mama - Liana Melton

Pretty Pink Princess - Destiny Mendoza

Color of You - Mark Lobner

String Theocracy - Carolina Noe Alcantara

Gluttony - Jenna Allen

The Northern Regional Exhibition

Each year, over 150 high schools from across the state participate in the juried Northern Regional Exhibition with the top entries in each category awarded prizes and recognition, according to the release. This unique showcase celebrates artistic expression, achievement, and provides talented young artists with the opportunity to represent their school at a state level, according to the release.

The following Oswego District 308 artists will be represented in this exhibition:

Brynn Hartness, Design

Shyann Beasley, Painting

Jay Dove, Drawing

Ayden Berrones, Sculpture

Alanna Kozbiel, Mixed Media

Emma Trottier, Photography

ArtConnectED advocates for the power of art with exhibitions and other incentives for creative exploration and connections to innovative careers.

The IHSAE’s Senior Scholarship Exhibition and Northern Regional Exhibition will be showcased at the main event being held on Sunday, April 21. This event will bring the best student artists from 100 Illinois city, suburban, public and private high schools together to compete and celebrate the power of art in their lives. The event will take place at Bridgeport Art Center, 1200 W. 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60609. For more information, go to: www.artconnected.org.