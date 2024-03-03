Kane, Kendall libraries invite patrons to go on Library Road Trip

Starting Saturday, March 23, patrons of participating libraries can pick up a Library Road Trip passport at any participating library and receive a souvenir gift and stamp on their passport.

Patrons can then take their passport to other participating libraries to receive additional stamps and souvenirs, while supplies last.

Passports must be turned in to patrons’ home libraries on or before April 30 to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize of a gift basket provided by the patron’s home library.

Passport holders are encouraged to visit as many of the 17 participating libraries as possible, as the more libraries visited, the better the chances of winning the grand prize.

Other participating libraries include: Plano Public Library District, Charles B. Phillips Public Library District in Newark, Sandwich Public Library District, Somonauk Public Library District, Yorkville Public Library District, Messenger Public Library of North Aurora, Aurora Public Library District, Oswego Public Library District (Oswego location), Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight, Seneca Public Library District, Morris Area Library District, Coal City Public Library District, Wilmington Public Library District, Manhattan-Elwood Public Library, Joliet Public Library (Channahon and Minooka), Shorewood-Troy Public Library, and Three Rivers Library District (Channahon and Minooka).

For more information, call the Plano Library at 630-552-2009.