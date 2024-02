Wrestling: Here is the Southwest Prairie Conference all-conference teams

Here is the Southwest Prairie Conference all-conference teams for boys and girls wrestling.

BOYS

West Division Champions: Yorkville

East Division Champions: Joliet West

SPC Tournament Champions: Yorkville

West Division MVP: Ben Alvarez, Yorkville

East Division MVP: Carson Weber, Joliet West

106: Mason Vogt, Minooka, first place; Yadiel Colon, Joliet Central, second place; 113: Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North, first place; Liam Fenoglio, Yorkville, second place; Jonathan Theodor, Oswego, at large; 120: Brian Farley, Romeoville, first place; Aidan Villar, Plainfield East, second place; 126: Coehn Weber, Joliet West, first place; Aiden Massaro, West Aurora, second place; Evan Matkovich, at large; Nathan Craft, Yorkville, at large; 132: Cale Stonitsch, Minooka, first place; Dominic Recchia, Yorkville, second place; Alex Fernandez, Joliet Central, at large; 138: Donovan Rosauer, Yorkville, first place; Brayden Swanson, Oswego, second place; Luke Grindstaff, Plainfield North, at large; 144: Carson Weber, Joliet West, first place; Dominick Coronado, Yorkville, second place; Matthias Hautzinger, Plainfield Central, at large; 150: Jack Ferguson, Yorkville, first place; Noah Demarco, Oswego East, second place; Dom Serio, West Aurora, at large; 157: Ryder Janeczko, Yorkville, first place; Niko Duggan, Plainfield East, second place; Noah Quintana, West Aurora, at large; Kaden Meyer, Minooka, at large; 165: Joseph Griffin, Oswego, first place; Jerry Nino, Plainfield East, second place; Dayne Serio, West Aurora, at large; Caleb Viscogliosi, Yorkville, at large; 175: Luke Zook, Yorkville, first place; Mason Gougis, Romeoville, second place; 190: Leonardo Tovar, Plainfield North, first place; Ryan Stockl, Yorkville, second place; Luke Chrisse, Yorkville, at large; 215: Ben Alvarez, Yorkville, first place; Matt Janiak, Plainfield South, second place; Charles Walker, Joliet Centra, at large; Anthony Minnito, Plainfield Central, at large; 285: Wyatt Schmitt, Joliet West, first place; Jamir Thomas, Romeoville, second place.

Joliet Township's Eliana Paramo controls Sandwich's Ashlyn Strenz during the Geneseo Sectional held February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

Girls Wrestling

SPC Tournament Champions: Joliet Township

SPC MVP: Eliana Paramo, Joliet Township

100: Daniela Santander, Romeoville, first place; Chloe Wong, Joliet Twp, second place; 105: Emma Schlismann, Joliet Twp, first place; Holli Coughlen, Minooka, second place; 110: Eliana Paramo, Joliet Twp, first place; Aliyaah Campos, Plainfield South, second place; 115: Courtni Chuway, Plainfield Central, first place; Daisy Musser, Minooka, second place; 120: Aiyanah Sylvester, West Aurora, first place; April Ortiz, Joliet Twp, second place; 125: Shania Davison, Plainfield Central, first place; Kayla Ochotorena, Plainfield South, second place; 130: Addison Cailteux, Minooka, first place; Alexandra Rosas, Joliet Twp , second place; 135: Izabel Barrera, Joliet Twp, first place; Eva Beck, Minooka, second place; 140: Viktoriia Rodnikova, Plainfield North, first place; Veronica Klobnak, Joliet Twp, second place; 145: Bella Cyrkiel, Minooka, first place; Makayla Hill, Oswego, second place; 155: Aurich Teagan, Plainfield South, first place; Ioniocca Rivera, West Aurora, second place; 170: Alicia Tucker, Plainfield Central, first place; Jessica Stover, Oswego East, second place; 190: Brittney Moran, West Aurora, first place; Zyon Jordan, Plainfield Central, second place; 235: Peyton Kuetlzo, Minooka, first place; Fernanda Miranda, Joliet, second place.