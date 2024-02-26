Little White School Museum to feature Roaring ‘20s program and tour

The Little White School Museum will host “Chicago: True Stories of the 1920s” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024 in its Roger Matile Room in Oswego. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

The Little White School Museum will host “Chicago: True Stories of the 1920s” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 in its Roger Matile Room in Oswego.

Join award-winning speaker Marina Mathisen as she portrays a 1920s flapper named Flora, who will discuss how fashion, crime and prohibition mixed with explosive creativity to shape the decade. Learn to separate the era’s facts from fiction and how reality relates to the 2002 Oscar-winning film, Chicago.

This interactive program is a front-row seat for the compelling stories of Chicago in the 1920s. Travel back in time and let Flora the flapper educate and inform you.

For more information on the museum, a joint project of the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or call 630-554-2999.