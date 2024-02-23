Waubonsee Community College board fills vacant seat

Daniel Jaquez of Yorkville has been named to the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees. (Provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Daniel Jaquez of Yorkville has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees.

Jaquez was appointed at the board’s February meeting and will serve until the next consolidated local election in April 2025. This appointment fills the seat vacated at the end of December by Jimmie Delgado of Oswego.

At Delgado’s last meeting on Dec. 13, the board adopted a resolution recognizing him for his commitment, dedication, and years of distinguished service.

A graduate of Waubonsee, Jaquez served as the college’s student trustee in 2003-04 before being elected to a six-year term as a board member in 2009.

Jaquez works as an IT audit leader/real estate broker/investor, maintaining memberships in the Information Systems Audit and Controls Association (ISACA), the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP).

He also donates his time and energy to a variety of community causes and organizations, including Pueblos Unidos de Durango en Chicago and Shriners Hospital. His work as a board member at the We CAN Achieve Foundation and his role as founder and president of the A.R.P. Foundation focuses on providing scholarships to deserving students.