Sandwich to hold open house Thursday about reconstruction of Latham Street

Sandwich residents had the opportunity to view project plans and question the panel of consulting engineers, project managers and city officials at the pre-construction open house for the rebuild of North Latham Street at Sandwich city hall April 13. (David Petesch)

Sandwich residents can find out more about the planned reconstruction of Latham Street this spring during an open house Thursday night.

The city will host an open house on the project at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Sandwich City Council Chambers in the City Hall Annex, 128 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich.

“We’ve got all the utility relocation work done so we’ll start construction on that project here in the spring,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said.

The project, which has a price tag of more than $4 million, will involve the reconstruction of a one-mile section of the street that extends north from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks to Sandhurst Drive. Sewer and water improvements also are part of the project.

Federal and state funds are helping pay for the project. The city this year also will start engineering work for improvements to North Main Street from Center Street to Pleasant Avenue.

“We’re going to do a similar type of project on North Main Street,” Latham said. “It hasn’t been done for many years.”

Preliminary engineering also has begun on replacing the Pratt Road bridge.