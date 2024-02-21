Oswego native named Lincoln Laureate at Aurora University

Aurora University senior and Oswego native Mason Brauer has been recognized with the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award, representing Aurora as Student Laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois.

In the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities, according to the Lincoln Academy’s website.

Student Laureates receive a letter and certificate of merit signed by the governor, a Lincoln medallion, a challenge coin and a check for $500.