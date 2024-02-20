Oswegoland Park District to take down aging administration and operations center

Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Tom Betsinger stands in front of the district's Prairie Point Center, which is scheduled to be razed later this year. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswegoland Park District officials are working to secure space for the park district’s employees along with equipment as plans to raze the aging Prairie Point administration and operations center at 313 E. Washington St. continue to move forward.

Plans are to raze the 14,453-square-foot building – built in 1974 as a John Deere dealership facility and acquired by the district in 1986 – in late spring or early summer. Construction of a smaller, more efficient 11,000-square-foot administration building and a new 15,000-square-foot park maintenance and operations building is set to begin this summer.

Expanded parking also is part of the project. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

At the Feb. 15 Oswegoland Park Board meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an 18-month lease agreement for the use of the village of Montgomery’s former public works facility at 891 Knell Road, Montgomery. The Park District will pay $8,953.10 a month in rent, including utilities.

Chad Feldotto, the district’s director of parks and planning, told commissioners the 9,400 square-foot facility offers a base for the district’s fleet mechanic, offices for two park supervisors, some external and interior storage, park operation staff parking and access to fuel pumps.

The Montgomery Village Board approved the lease agreement at its Feb. 12 meeting.

At the meeting, Oswegoland Park Board commissioners also approved three other lease agreements for space.

“We’re going to make our administration center a little bit smaller and we’re going to upsize our operations facility that services all of our 66 parks and playgrounds and the 1,200 acres of natural area,” Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Tom Betsinger said in talking about the project. “A little bit larger operations center helps our fleet, our trucks and our guys who are out servicing the parks and the playgrounds and the trails.”

Rehabbing the building proved not to be an option.

“We looked at if we could rehab and refresh it, and once you get through all of bringing this building up to code, it is more cost effective to knock it down and build a smaller, more efficient administrative center on the same site,” Betsinger said.

Construction of a smaller, more efficient 11,000-square-foot administration building and a new 15,000-square-foot park maintenance and operations building is set to begin this summer. (Graphic provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

Those who want to learn more about the Prairie Point project can attend an open house which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Prairie Point, 313 E. Washington St.