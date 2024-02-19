Yorkville man charged with assault, other offenses following disturbance at Oswego house

A Yorkville man has been charged with numerous offenses – including burglary and endangering the life of a child – following a disturbance last month at a house in Oswego.

Walter King, 30, of Yorkville, has been charged with two felony counts of home invasion, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of criminal trespass to a residence, violating an order of protection, two counts of endangering the life of a child, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and theft.

On Jan. 27, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Light Road in Oswego, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

King allegedly forced his way into the apartment and threatened the occupants, one of whom had a previous relationship with King and had acquired an order of protection against him, according to the release.

King fled the scene before deputies arrived. On Feb. 8, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Feb. 14 by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Following a court hearing, King was ordered to be detained while he awaits his next court appearance. He currently is in custody at the Kendall County Jail.