February 19, 2024
Yorkville man charged with assault, other offenses following disturbance at Oswego house

By Eric Schelkopf
Walter King, 30, of Yorkville, has been charged with two felony counts of home invasion, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of criminal trespass to a residence, violating an order of protection, two counts of endangering the life of a child, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and theft.

Walter King, 30, of Yorkville (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Yorkville man has been charged with numerous offenses – including burglary and endangering the life of a child – following a disturbance last month at a house in Oswego.

On Jan. 27, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Light Road in Oswego, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

King allegedly forced his way into the apartment and threatened the occupants, one of whom had a previous relationship with King and had acquired an order of protection against him, according to the release.

King fled the scene before deputies arrived. On Feb. 8, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Feb. 14 by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Following a court hearing, King was ordered to be detained while he awaits his next court appearance. He currently is in custody at the Kendall County Jail.