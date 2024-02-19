Yorkville Library youth program lineup includes escape room, community art

The Yorkville Public Library announced their lineup youth services programming for the month of March, including escape room adventures, lego tournaments, art and yoga classes, book clubs and more.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. The library will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

A full list of library services and programs can be found on the event calendar on the library’s website.

Community Art Project

The library will hold four creative sessions in March, where different age groups will cooperate to decorate pieces of a collage that will be assembled into one big piece of community art to be displayed in the library once complete.

The first groups were the adults and kids, who met in February, and next will be the teens, who will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 6, followed by the all-ages group from 4-5 p.m. on March 20.

Each group will be given pieces of the collage, the medium for the group and instructions. Participants do not need to be an artists. The sessions will be focused on the color of your piece and individuals will not be responsible for specific design elements. If you can color, you can be a part of this project.

Once all of the pieces have been created, local artists will assemble them and the end result will hang in the library for all to admire.

Escape Room Adventure

The library will hold escape adventures throughout the month of March, where participants will use the clues to unlock boxes before the next group comes in. Groups will only have 30 minutes to complete the puzzles.

Escape room appointments can be made at various times by contacting the Youth Service Department at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 or in-person at the library.

Drop-in Story Time

The library will host a public storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday in March. Story time is held in the Children’s area of the library, where a volunteer from The Friends of the Library will be the special reader.

LEGOS

LEGO kits will be available for pick up any time from March 11 to 15, and will include a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and their imaginations, kids can make their own creation that will be added to the LEGO display in the library.

There will also be a Lego Tournament for kids ages 5 through 12 at 1 p.m. on March 25 where competitors can put their LEGO building skills to the test. Small groups will be given a variety of build tasks to complete within a set time. Space for the contest is limited, and those interested should register soon.

Book Clubs

Students grades three through five are invited to participate in a book club at 4:30 p.m. on March 4th & 18th. Participants will receive the book on the first day to read at home and then discuss at the following session.

First and second grade students will have their own book club at 4:30 p.m. on March 7 and 14, where they will read an easy reader chapter book.

Students interested in participating in either age group should register for both dates on the YPL website.

Mommy and Me YOGA

Mothers can bond with their little ones while exploring yoga based on children’s book favorites at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 5 and 19.

The class will include simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility and balance.

Spanish Story Time (Virtual)

Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish at 10 a.m. on March 13 and 27. The session will be recorded for those who cannot attend live.

Read with Paws

Yorkville kids can practice reeding with a furry friend through the library’s Read with Paws program. At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, children can come to the library, select a book, and read to an animal of their choice.

All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. Because children feel less pressure reading to a dog than an adult, the program is meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Participants should register for 15 minute time slots on the library’s website.

4-H Science Explorers

The library will host a 4-H Science Explorers program on Thursday, March 28. Kids ages 6-8 can participate from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and kids ages 9 to 12 will follow from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Kids can explore hands-on bridge building by creating their own suspended structure out of paper. Participants will design and build their own bridge and test its strength. Space is limited, and those interested should register now.

To register for any of these events or to learn about the many others, visit the Yorkville Public Library website.