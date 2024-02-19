Oswego man charged with firing gun in downtown parking garage

An Oswego man has been charged with allegedly firing a gun while intoxicated on Feb. 17 at The Reserve at Hudson Crossing parking garage in downtown Oswego.

Patrick J. Powell, 23, of Oswego, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Feb. 17, Oswego Police were notified by a resident that a man had fired a handgun in the public parking garage at 77 S. Adams St., according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The man fled the scene in a car prior to police arriving at the scene, the release said. After being able to identify the vehicle and its location, Oswego Police took Powell into custody.

After being transported to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, he was released with conditions. Powell is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. March 20.