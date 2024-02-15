Letter: Calling themselves patriots?

What is resulting in the Republican Party is the interference by Donald Trump who is influencing his party to sabotage our economy and world reputation so as to boost his following. We are talking about the same man who attempted interfere in the 2020 election results with inciting violence on Jan. 6th and attempting to push Pence into allowing fake electors to override the results of the election. The same man who has done everything in his power to delay his trail of this corruption in order to escape prosecution for his actions.

All I can say is Trump supporters are willing to be an accomplice to supporting his crime against the constitution and the American people!

Calling themselves patriots, in what country?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich