Free Fit & Strong classes at Senior Services in Yorkville

It isn’t too late to join Senior Services from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for Fit & Strong at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Fit & Strong is a free program designed as an exercise/behavior change program for older adults with lower extremity osteoarthritis. It includes 60 minutes of exercise and 30 minutes of group discussion and health education. This evidence-based program has been helping seniors live a more active lifestyle.

This is a 12-week program that builds on each class, making it important to attend consistently.

For more information and to sign up, contact Amy at 630-553-5777.