Oswego public works department running out of space as village continues to grow

Oswego’s public works department is looking to keep up with the village’s needs as it continues to grow.

At the Feb. 6 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved hiring Itasca-based Williams Architects to conduct a space needs assessment for the village’s public works facility at a cost not to exceed $26,000.

Right now, numerous pieces of equipment have to be stored outdoors because there is a limited amount of space in the department’s building at 100 Theodore Drive. Nineteen pieces of equipment – valued at between $2 million and $2.5 million – have to be stored outdoors.

In addition, there is no office space left in the building.

“We’re looking for some options on how to properly prepare for growth in the village,” Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said. “We could buy an existing building, but if it doesn’t meet all of our needs, then we’re faced with making another investment down the road.”

Village President Ryan Kauffman was wondering how much the equipment is being devalued by being stored outdoors.

“What are we losing by keeping our equipment outside?” he asked.

In response, Hughes said keeping the equipment outside causes operational issues.

“For example, if a snowstorm is coming and instead of being able to load the trucks with salt, we can’t do that if that truck is being kept outside because any weather is going to impact the ability to deliver salt in a expeditious way. So we have to wait to load the trucks.”

In addition, Hughes said storing the vehicles outdoors speeds up the degradation of the equipment.

“Something that’s going to last 15 years may start to really degrade at 10,” she said.

There has been a plan to expand the existing building since 2008, knowing that the village was growing. The existing building was constructed for a population of 20,000 to 25,000.

Oswego now has a population of more than 34,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The special needs assessment will look at several options, including expanding the existing building, building a brand new building and purchasing another building and renovating it to suit the department’s needs.

The space needs report is expected to be done by August. Currently, the village has 9,792 square feet of indoor vehicle and equipment storage.

The construction of a building of 39,275 square feet would allow for future growth beyond 2033, officials said. A precast building of that size would cost an estimated $9.8 million to $10.5 million to build.

Officials said there is a 25,000 square-foot building at 7 Stonehill Road that would provide additional indoor storage for equipment and vehicles that are being stored outdoors. The building would also provide additional office and material storage space.

The building would cost $45,000 a month to lease and between $4.5 million and $5.2 million to purchase.