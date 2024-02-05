February 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterStarved Rock Country

Apply now for Waubonsee Foundation Scholarship

By Shaw Local News Network
Waubonsee Community College

Waubonsee Community College (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

The Waubonsee Foundation Scholarship Application for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open. By completing one online application, eligible applicants will be considered for more than 160 scholarships, many with multiple awards ranging from $250 to $3,500.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the Waubonsee Community College Foundation awarded 364 scholarship awards totaling almost $363,000.

To maximize one’s chance of receiving an award for the 2024-25 academic year, applications and supporting materials should be received by the Feb. 5 priority deadline. The final deadline for all scholarship applications is May 13. For more information and to apply, visit waubonsee.edu/foundationscholarships.

Questions about the Foundation scholarship program should be directed to the Development Office at foundation@waubonsee.edu or 630-466-2316.