Senior Services offering free Fit & Strong classes in Yorkville

Join Senior Services from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for Fit & Strong at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Fit & Strong is a free program designed as an exercise/behavior change program for older adults with lower extremity osteoarthritis. It includes 60 minutes of exercise and 30 minutes of group discussion and health education.

A preview class will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. Join us to ask questions and find out more about this evidence-based program that has been helping seniors live a more active lifestyle. This is an 8-week program that builds on each class, making it important to attend consistently. First official class is set for Monday, Feb. 5.

For more information and to sign up, contact Amy at 630-553-5777.