Kendall County Master Gardeners to host free Seed Swap Saturday

The Kendall County Master Gardeners will host the seventh annual Seed Swap on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Yorkville. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Get free seeds and free advice to plan your 2024 gardens at the seventh annual Kendall County Master Gardener Community Seed Swap on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Yorkville.

“Seed Swap participants can choose from a variety of free seeds, including vegetables, flowers, herbs and native plants,” Kendall County Extension Master Gardener Program Coordinator Sarah Fellerer said in a news release. “It is a great way to diversify your garden or try growing something new, and our trained Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers will be available for questions.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 3, at the U of I Extension office, 7775B Route 47, about one mile south of Route 71 in Yorkville. No registration required.

Community members do not need to bring seeds to participate. All pre-collected seeds will be labeled and include care instructions. If gardeners would like to bring seeds to share, they should be fresh, labeled and not from F1 hybrids so they grow true to type.

For more information on this event, visit go.illinois.edu/KendallMGSeedSwap

For questions or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.