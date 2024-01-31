Help arrives for Oswego family who lost historic home to fire

More than $11,000 has been raised so far for a family whose historic house in Oswego was destroyed by fire last week. (Eric Schelkopf)

More than $11,000 has been raised so far for a family whose historic house in Oswego was destroyed by fire last week.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the Jan. 24 fire. The 3,000-square-foot house, built in 1902, is believed to be a total loss and is uninhabitable because of the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The house, located on two acres of land at 407 Main St., is called The Pillars because of the 36 pillars located in and around the house. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000 to help the family.

Taylor and Laura Birkey and their four children lived in the house. The family attends The Edge Church in Aurora, which helped start the GoFundMe page.

“We just knew there was a good amount of good will in Oswego and really, the Fox Valley area,” said Neil Schori, on of the lead pastors at The Edge Church in Aurora.

He said the couple is doing about as well as can be expected given the circumstances.

“They’re definitely in kind of a go mode, just trying to take care of a whole lot of things at once,” Schori said. “They’re really overwhelmed and we’re just trying to take some of that burden off of them.”

He is thankful that people giving to the GoFundMe page have been so generous. At the same time, Schori noted the family has immense needs right now.

“If you haven’t had a house fire, it’s hard to understand just how much you have to do,” Schori said. “There certainly is not a lack of need still. There really is such an incredible amount of things that are needed, that you don’t think about until you are in a moment of crisis.”

Schori described the family as being kind and generous in their own right.

“They invest in community wherever they are,” he said. “They are receiving a lot of love in return. There’s no family that deserves that kind of love more than them, to be honest with you. They certainly want to thank everyone in the community that supported them and continues to. As long as people are able to and want to give to them, I can assure you that it would be a tremendous blessing to their family as they kind of re-start.”

To give, go to gofundme.com/f/the-birkey-family-fire-at-the-pillars-in-oswego.