Gymnastics: Oswego co-op repeats as regional champs

Oswego Co-op's Ava Sullivan reacts after hearing her score on the balance beam during a Oswego Regional Gymnastics Meet at Oswego High School on Monday, Jan 29, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Juniors Sam Phillip and Ava Sullivan finished back-to-back in all four events as Oswego co-op won back-to-back regionals, easily outdistancing itself from runner-up Oak Park-River Forest, 138.65 to 131.525 during Monday’s Oswego regional.

Naperville North was third with 123.45 and Geneseo was fourth with 101.125.

Oswego co-op advanced to next Monday’s Hinsdale Central sectional.

“We both do so good,” Phillip said. “I don’t know how to explain it but this team has a really good bond and it pushes all of us to do our best and I think that’s how we do so good.”

Phillip won vault with a 9.45 and bars with an 8.8 while finishing right behind Sullivan on floor with a 9.375 and beam with an 8.9.

Oswego Co-op's Samantha Phillip competes in the floor exercise during a Oswego Regional Gymnastics Meet at Oswego High School on Monday, Jan 29, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Sullivan followed Phillip on vault with a 9.075 and bars with an 8.6 while winning floor with a 9.5 before finishing with her new back handspring layout on beam to score a 9.6. That put her in select company as she’s now inching toward the school record of 9.675 on beam that Jessica Bell and Vicky Hammond co-own.

“I changed that on Senior Night two meets ago,” Sullivan said. “I fell the last time I did it, but I had hit it once before. I’m trying to throw stuff in there for the end of the season.”

The junior duo continues to push each other. Sullivan got the best of her in the all-around this time, 36.775 to 36.525, but ultimately they’ll get the best out of each other as they continue to progress into the state series.Sophomores Emily Kroll and Gabby Schulte and freshman Alanna Holden each scored in two events to boost the team total while freshman Frank Schulte and sophomore Frank Valenti helped the team’s vault score.

“It’s nice to have a well rounded team,” Sullivan said. “It’s nice to have a large team where everyone contributes.”

Oswego Co-op's Katie MacDonald competes in vault during a Oswego Regional Gymnastics Meet at Oswego High School on Monday, Jan 29, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Holden also was automatic qualifier to sectionals on bars with an 8.05 while Kroll qualified on beam after tying for fourth place with Oak Park-River Forest (OPRF) senior Violet Ruff with an 8.15.

Naperville North juniors Samarra Connolly and Erin Arnold extended their season into next week

Connolly tied for fourth place with OPRF’s Jane Walker on vault.

“I’ve been doing it for a while and absolutely love vault and it’s probably been my favorite event and my best event other than floor which I also really love. Vault is really quick and I think I just am technically best at it because it comes naturally to me. I love the event itself.”

Arnold took fifth on bars.

“I was not expecting to qualify for bars, but I have improved a lot over the season and put in a lot of work in the gym. Last year I qualified for beam and all-around so it’s a little sad to not go on beam but I’m going to sectional (on bars) and hopefully I’ll qualify for floor. I’m in sixth right now and really love floor because I’m able to to go out there and show off my dance and skills and smile and have fun and I love doing that.”

OPRF seniors Walker (33.675), Gabriella Morales (33.1) and Violet Ruff (32.85) were the three final all-around sectional qualifiers behind the Oswego junior duo. The OPRF athletes also advanced in some individual events. Walker qualified on vault, bars and floor, Ruff on vault and beam, Morales on beam and floor and senior Claire Rezny on floor.

The victory marked the first time Oswego co-op has won back-to-back regionals in more than 10 years, having last done so in 2012-2013.

Next Monday’s Hinsdale Central sectional is likely to include defending state champion, Downers Grove co-op, the highest scoring team in the state as well as a mix of teams scoring in the neighborhood of 140, such as Andrew co-op, Lincoln-Way co-op and Lyons Township.

Oswego co-op scored its season-high of 139.95 on Jan. 22.