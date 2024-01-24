Waubonsee accepting nominations for 2024 Distinguished Alumnus

Nominations are currently being accepted for Waubonsee Community College’s 2024 Distinguished Alumnus. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The Waubonsee Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to outstanding graduates of Waubonsee Community College in recognition of their continued support of the college. The nominees are to have completed an associate degree at Waubonsee; have documented evidence of a distinguished record in their chosen profession and/or occupation; have documented evidence of contribution and service to their community; and have demonstrated a lifelong interest in education. The nominee cannot be a current employee of Waubonsee.

Nominations can be submitted online at waubonsee.edu/distinguished. For questions or additional information, contact Kim Caponi, director of Presidential Communications and Operations, at kcaponi@waubonsee.edu.