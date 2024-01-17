Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating Boulder Hill car hijacking

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated car hijacking that occurred Monday night in the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive in the Boulder Hill subdivision. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated car hijacking that occurred Monday night in the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

No one was injured in the incident. At approximately 9:03 p.m. Monday, Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted regarding the incident.

The victim had posted a car for sale in an online marketplace, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The victim had arranged to meet with the alleged offenders so they could look at the vehicle, the release said.

During the interaction the offenders allegedly brandished firearms and took the vehicle, which was later recovered in Lake County, Indiana.

Detectives are working with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or tips@kendallcountyil.gov.